Benson High School
Benson Polytechnic High School
United by Spirit, Bonded by Name

546 NE 12th Ave. Portland, OR 97232
Ph 503-916-5100
Fx (503) 916-2690

KBPS

  Welcome to
    AM 1450 KBPS  

    This is the radio station owned by the
    Portland Public School District. 
    We are located on the campus of
    Benson Polytechnic High School
    in Portland, Oregon.     

     

  Join the KBPS Sports Crew for live coverage of these upcoming basketball games (all tip off times are 7:30PM unless otherwise noted):

    Lincoln vs. Cleveland girls Thursday January 26th. 

    Cleveland vs. Madison boys Friday January 27th.

    PIL Showcase four boys games on Saturday January 28th.

    Franklin vs. Lincoln at 2:15PM

    Wilson vs. Madison at 4:00PM

    Cleveland vs. Benson at 5:45PM

    Grant vs. Jefferson at 7:30PM
  • The next meeting of the Portland Public Schools Board of Education will be on Tuesday January 24th at 6:00PM. Listen live on AM-1450.
  • The 97th Annual Benson Tech Show is February 16th and 17th from 6PM-9PM. Admission is free. KBPS students will be broadcasting live on AM-1450.
  To help you learn more about what we do, here is a short video about KBPS

     

  Listen Live

    KBPS Students

    Listen to Junior Benson Radio students playing your favorite Teen Sound Music weekdays 9:53AM-11:26AM and Senior Benson Radio students weekdays 12:04PM-1:37PM.

     

    SPORTS

    KBPS SPORTSCASTING PROGRAM:
    Click the "Sports" tab on the left side for information on how Portland High School Students can become KBPS sportscasters!

     

    LIVE STREAM

    WHEREVER YOU HAVE INTERNET ACCESS YOU HAVE KBPS! Remember...you can listen to KBPS anywhere you have a computer!  We are now streaming our programming worldwide.  Just click the "Listen Live" button on the left side of this page.
