Benson High School

546 NE 12th Ave. •Portland, OR 97232•Ph 503-916-5100•Fx (503) 916-2690
Join the KBPS Sports Crew for live coverage of these upcoming basketball games (all tip off times are 7:30PM unless otherwise noted):
Cleveland vs. Madison boys Friday January 27th.
PIL Showcase four boys games on Saturday January 28th.
Franklin vs. Lincoln at 2:15PM
Wilson vs. Madison at 4:00PM
Cleveland vs. Benson at 5:45PM
Grant vs. Jefferson at 7:30PM
The next meeting of the Portland Public Schools Board of Education will be on Tuesday January 24th at 6:00PM. Listen live on AM-1450.
The 97th Annual Benson Tech Show is February 16th and 17th from 6PM-9PM. Admission is free. KBPS students will be broadcasting live on AM-1450.
KBPS Students
Listen to Junior Benson Radio students playing your favorite Teen Sound Music weekdays 9:53AM-11:26AM and Senior Benson Radio students weekdays 12:04PM-1:37PM.
SPORTS
KBPS SPORTSCASTING PROGRAM:
Click the "Sports" tab on the left side for information on how Portland High School Students can become KBPS sportscasters!
LIVE STREAM
WHEREVER YOU HAVE INTERNET ACCESS YOU HAVE KBPS! Remember...you can listen to KBPS anywhere you have a computer! We are now streaming our programming worldwide. Just click the "Listen Live" button on the left side of this page.